2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Alabama. We looked at 6 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Alabama?

University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) earned an average of $62,012 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Alabama?

Auburn University (AU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,424 to attend Auburn University (AU).

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt $24,146
Program Size 42
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), located in Huntsville, AL has 42 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,651
Average Debt $25,595
Program Size 255
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 255 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,651.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,937
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 76
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 76 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,937.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $58,842
Average Debt $20,212
Program Size 230
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 230 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $58,842.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $56,776
Average Debt $27,009
Program Size 67
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), located in Birmingham, AL has 67 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,776.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,669 students
Tuition $7,766
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Alabama A & M University
4 Year
Normal, AL
Alabama A & M University, located in Normal, AL has 11 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $9,366
