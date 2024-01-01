Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Indiana. We looked at 8 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Notre Dame earned an average of $70,680 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Indiana?

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,080 to attend Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt $15,701
Program Size 74
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 74 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 249
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 249 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,273
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 72
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located in Terre Haute, IN has 72 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,273.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 561 students
Tuition $45,141
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,260
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 62 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,260.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 36
Trine University
4 Year
Angola, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Trine University, located in Angola, IN has 36 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $30,350
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $53,537
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
Purdue University Northwest
4 Year
Hammond, IN
Purdue University Northwest, located in Hammond, IN has 39 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,537.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,325 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 20 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,551 students
Tuition $8,080
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Evansville
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Evansville, located in Evansville, IN has 24 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $32,946
