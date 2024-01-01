Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Minnesota. We looked at 3 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Minnesota?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities earned an average of $61,603 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Minnesota?

Minnesota State University-Mankato is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,836 to attend Minnesota State University-Mankato.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Minnesota?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,790 to attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,603
Average Debt $21,307
Program Size 130
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 130 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,603.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,771
Average Debt $21,855
Program Size 52
Minnesota State University-Mankato
4 Year
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State University-Mankato, located in Mankato, MN has 52 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,771.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $7,836
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $56,979
Average Debt $25,195
Program Size 106
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 106 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,979.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082
