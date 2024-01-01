Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Missouri. We looked at 6 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Missouri?

Missouri University of Science and Technology is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Missouri University of Science and Technology earned an average of $62,746 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Missouri?

University of Missouri-Kansas City is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,837 to attend University of Missouri-Kansas City.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Missouri?

Saint Louis University (SLU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,226 to attend Saint Louis University (SLU).

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,746
Average Debt $23,975
Program Size 181
Missouri University of Science and Technology
4 Year
Rolla, MO
Missouri University of Science and Technology, located in Rolla, MO has 181 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,746.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,925 students
Tuition $9,048
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,859
Average Debt $24,776
Program Size 154
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 154 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,859.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,623
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Saint Louis University (SLU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis University (SLU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 25 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,623.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,267 students
Tuition $39,226
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,350
Average Debt $26,521
Program Size 31
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 31 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,350.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $56,641
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 44
University of Missouri-Kansas City
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
University of Missouri-Kansas City, located in Kansas City, MO has 44 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,641.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,448 students
Tuition $7,837
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Rockhurst University
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Rockhurst University, located in Kansas City, MO has 17 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 773 students
Tuition $34,790
