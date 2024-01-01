We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in New Jersey. We looked at 6 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stevens Institute of Technology earned an average of $74,702 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in New Jersey?

Rowan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,864 to attend Rowan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.