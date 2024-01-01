Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Oregon. We looked at 5 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Oregon?

Oregon Institute of Technology is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oregon Institute of Technology earned an average of $67,660 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Oregon?

Portland State University (PSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,034 to attend Portland State University (PSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Oregon?

University of Portland (UP) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,288 to attend University of Portland (UP).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $30,694
Program Size 48
Oregon Institute of Technology
4 Year
Klamath Falls, OR
Video Rating
N/A
Oregon Institute of Technology, located in Klamath Falls, OR has 48 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 708 students
Tuition $8,838
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,799
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 199
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Video Rating
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 199 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,799.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $25,451
Program Size 145
Portland State University (PSU)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
Portland State University (PSU), located in Portland, OR has 145 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,057 students
Tuition $8,034
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,523
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
University of Portland (UP)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
University of Portland (UP), located in Portland, OR has 63 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,523.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 987 students
Tuition $42,288
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 28 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Civil Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved