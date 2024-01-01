Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 14 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Pennsylvania?

Lafayette College is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lafayette College earned an average of $72,022 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Pennsylvania?

University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,374 to attend University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $72,022
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 56
Lafayette College
4 Year
Easton, PA
Lafayette College, located in Easton, PA has 56 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,022.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $47,760
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 76
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 76 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 59
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 59 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 60
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 60 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $67,240
Average Debt $26,995
Program Size 109
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 109 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,240.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $65,295
Average Debt $29,233
Program Size 160
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 160 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,295.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,600
Average Debt $24,664
Program Size 152
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 152 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,600.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,600
Average Debt $24,664
Program Size 152
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 152 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,600.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,375
Average Debt $24,661
Program Size 329
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 329 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,375.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,375
Average Debt $24,661
Program Size 329
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 329 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,375.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#11 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,375
Average Debt $24,661
Program Size 135
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
4 Year
Middletown, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, located in Middletown, PA has 135 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,375.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 978 students
Tuition $14,610
#12 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,375
Average Debt $24,661
Program Size 10
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona
4 Year
Altoona, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona, located in Altoona, PA has 10 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,375.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 319 students
Tuition $14,610
#13 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $27,361
Program Size 122
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 122 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#14 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,640
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 61
Widener University
4 Year
Chester, PA
Widener University, located in Chester, PA has 61 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,640.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,509 students
Tuition $41,224
