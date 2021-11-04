How long do Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 30 tour videos for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, so you can expect to spend between 90 to 150 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Los Angeles, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Los Angeles weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Los Angeles if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?

Below is a list of every Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science tour?

All CampusReel tours for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science students!

What is city Los Angeles, CA like?

Los Angeles is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.

Who are the tour guides for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science tours:

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Los Angeles and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science in person.

