How long do College of Staten Island CUNY tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 69 tour videos for College of Staten Island CUNY, so you can expect to spend between 207 to 345 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of College of Staten Island CUNY and stay informed on campus life.

Where do College of Staten Island CUNY tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your College of Staten Island CUNY tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring College of Staten Island CUNY in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Staten Island, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at College of Staten Island CUNY, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Staten Island weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The College of Staten Island CUNY website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do College of Staten Island CUNY tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of College of Staten Island CUNY starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because College of Staten Island CUNY students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Staten Island if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the College of Staten Island CUNY admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at College of Staten Island CUNY?

Below is a list of every College of Staten Island CUNY building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a College of Staten Island CUNY tour?

All CampusReel tours for College of Staten Island CUNY include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see College of Staten Island CUNY students!

What is city Staten Island, NY like?

Staten Island is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at College of Staten Island CUNY.

Who are the tour guides for College of Staten Island CUNY on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at College of Staten Island CUNY. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of College of Staten Island CUNY tours:

College of Staten Island CUNY, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if College of Staten Island CUNY is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Staten Island and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting College of Staten Island CUNY in person.

