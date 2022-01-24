Sign Up
College of Staten Island CUNY Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. College of Staten Island CUNY is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the College of Staten Island CUNY vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the College of Staten Island CUNY campus by taking you around Staten Island. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit College of Staten Island CUNY in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of College of Staten Island CUNY is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the College of Staten Island CUNY people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting College of Staten Island CUNY and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting College of Staten Island CUNY in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at College of Staten Island CUNY?

For your convenience, below is a list of College of Staten Island CUNY places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring College of Staten Island CUNY on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting College of Staten Island CUNY in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a College of Staten Island CUNY virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting College of Staten Island CUNY in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour College of Staten Island CUNY. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience College of Staten Island CUNY and Staten Island during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

04:58
Csi- we bring the world to you
CampusReel Admin
CSI- We Bring the World to You
01:49
Meet mary, a nursing student + international student at college of staten island cuny
Demo Account Campus
Meet Mary, a Nursing Student + International Student at College of Staten Island CUNY
02:01
The nursing program at college of staten island cuny with mary
Demo Account Campus
The Nursing Program at College of Staten Island CUNY with Mary
01:48
Extracurricular activities and social life at college of staten island cuny with mary
Demo Account Campus
Extracurricular Activities and Social Life at College of Staten Island CUNY with Mary
00:35
The college of staten island cuny student body with mary
Demo Account Campus
The College of Staten Island CUNY Student Body with Mary
01:30
Being an international student at college of staten island cuny with mary
Demo Account Campus
Being an International Student at College of Staten Island CUNY with Mary
02:07
Meet felicia, a student at the macaulay honors college at college of staten island cuny
Demo Account Campus
Meet Felicia, a Student at the Macaulay Honors College at College of Staten Island CUNY
01:56
Who thrives at college of staten island cuny with felicia
Demo Account Campus
Who Thrives at College of Staten Island CUNY with Felicia
01:06
Faculty, opportunities, and campus: 3 things i love about college of staten island cuny with felicia
Demo Account Campus
Faculty, Opportunities, and Campus: 3 Things I Love about College of Staten Island CUNY with Felicia
02:10
My psychology major at college of staten island cuny with felicia
Demo Account Campus
My Psychology Major at College of Staten Island CUNY with Felicia
