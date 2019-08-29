Sign Up
Davidson College (DC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Davidson College (DC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 17 tour videos for Davidson College (DC), so you can expect to spend between 51 to 85 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Davidson College (DC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Davidson College (DC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Davidson College (DC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Davidson College (DC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Davidson, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Davidson College (DC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Davidson weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Davidson College (DC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Davidson College (DC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Davidson College (DC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Davidson College (DC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Davidson if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Davidson College (DC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Davidson College (DC)?

Below is a list of every Davidson College (DC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Davidson College (DC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Davidson College (DC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Davidson College (DC) students!

What is city Davidson, NC like?

Davidson is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Davidson College (DC).

Who are the tour guides for Davidson College (DC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Davidson College (DC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Davidson College (DC) tours:

Davidson College (DC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Davidson College (DC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Davidson and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Davidson College (DC) in person.

12:36
Davidson college humans vs. zombies
Margaret Reliford
This is how Humans vs. Zombies week at Davidson goes.
06:28
Davidson college bookstore buy
Margaret Reliford Campus
I had to get a Lokai bracelet to rep my school.
07:03
Advice for incoming wildcats
Margaret Reliford Campus
Here are a few pointers for all college freshman, but especially incoming Wildcats
10:31
Davidson college tomlinson hall
Margaret Reliford Dorms
Here is a tour of my room in Tommy (Tomlinson Hall) before and after I completely moved in.
05:55
Davidson college room tour (sentelle hall)
Margaret Reliford Dorms
I stayed in Sentelle for a semester and decided to give an empty room tour.
05:43
The nest @ in davidson college library
Margaret Reliford Campus
There's a gem hidden in the library. I go here often to refresh myself during one of my long nights in the library before getting back to work!
04:59
Davidson college finals week
Margaret Reliford Academics
Finals week can look different based on you classes and major, but I'll explain a few of the components (some of which are specific to Davidson College).
03:40
What i wish i knew coming to davidson college
Margaret Reliford Academics
Here is the main thing I wish I knew before starting school at Davidson College
03:58
My davidson college application
Margaret Reliford Academics
I come from a KIPP school, which helped me in a lot of ways with the Davidson College admissions process. In this video, I will tell you what else I did that I think contributed to me getting in.
03:49
More on davidson college housing
Margaret Reliford Dorms
In this video, I explain a little further (than I did in my actual room tours), the set up of housing at Davidson College.
