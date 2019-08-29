Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Davidson College (DC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Davidson College (DC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Davidson College (DC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Davidson College (DC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Davidson College (DC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Davidson College (DC) campus by taking you around Davidson. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Davidson College (DC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Davidson College (DC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Davidson College (DC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Davidson College (DC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Davidson College (DC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Davidson College (DC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Davidson College (DC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Davidson College (DC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Davidson College (DC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Davidson College (DC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Davidson College (DC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Davidson College (DC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Davidson College (DC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Davidson College (DC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Davidson College (DC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Davidson College (DC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Davidson College (DC) and Davidson during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
12:36
Davidson college humans vs. zombies
Margaret Reliford
This is how Humans vs. Zombies week at Davidson goes.
06:28
Davidson college bookstore buy
Margaret Reliford Campus
I had to get a Lokai bracelet to rep my school.
07:03
Advice for incoming wildcats
Margaret Reliford Campus
Here are a few pointers for all college freshman, but especially incoming Wildcats
10:31
Davidson college tomlinson hall
Margaret Reliford Dorms
Here is a tour of my room in Tommy (Tomlinson Hall) before and after I completely moved in.
05:55
Davidson college room tour (sentelle hall)
Margaret Reliford Dorms
I stayed in Sentelle for a semester and decided to give an empty room tour.
05:43
The nest @ in davidson college library
Margaret Reliford Campus
There's a gem hidden in the library. I go here often to refresh myself during one of my long nights in the library before getting back to work!
04:59
Davidson college finals week
Margaret Reliford Academics
Finals week can look different based on you classes and major, but I'll explain a few of the components (some of which are specific to Davidson College).
03:40
What i wish i knew coming to davidson college
Margaret Reliford Academics
Here is the main thing I wish I knew before starting school at Davidson College
03:58
My davidson college application
Margaret Reliford Academics
I come from a KIPP school, which helped me in a lot of ways with the Davidson College admissions process. In this video, I will tell you what else I did that I think contributed to me getting in.
03:49
More on davidson college housing
Margaret Reliford Dorms
In this video, I explain a little further (than I did in my actual room tours), the set up of housing at Davidson College.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved