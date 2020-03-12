Sign Up
For schools
Denison University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Denison University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for Denison University , so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Denison University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Denison University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Denison University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Denison University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Granville, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Denison University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Granville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Denison University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Denison University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Denison University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Denison University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Granville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Denison University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Denison University ?

Below is a list of every Denison University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Denison University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Denison University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Denison University students!

What is city Granville, OH like?

Granville is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Denison University .

Who are the tour guides for Denison University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Denison University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Denison University tours:

Denison University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Denison University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Granville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Denison University in person.

03:30
Student life at denison
Scott Tribble
There is so much happening in student life at Denison, so many opportunities to make this college your own. Take a short walk across campus with Janyce Caraballo '17, and see for yourself.
05:58
Arts at denison
Scott Tribble
Everywhere you look at Denison, you’ll see the influence of the arts. That’s because Denison’s culture is one of creation and collaboration, of small classes and individualized instruction spanning theatre, creative writing, art history, dance, cinema, music, studio art, and more.
02:58
Amazon internships for students
Scott Tribble Interview
Two Denison University students came out of their Amazon internships in Seattle with great experience … and job offers. Featured are Mackenzie Ritter '17, an international studies major from San Antonio, Texas; and Haley Jones '17, a communication and Spanish major from Portland, Oregon.
03:14
Why denison?
Scott Tribble Campus
Denison University is a small liberal arts college outside of Columbus, Ohio. Why should you consider Denison in your college search? Because...it's a little bit magic.
04:26
Inside academics at denison
Scott Tribble Academics
The buzz on the street gets it right: Our professors are the best. They are at the center of Denison's position as a national leader in both student engagement and academic rigor.
02:08
Choosing denison
Scott Tribble Interview
Join us at Denison, where you will be challenged, and you will be mentored. You will be a part of a strong heritage. You will be inspired by demanding academics — and you will have loads of fun. In choosing Denison, you will take the first step toward your future career and becoming your future self. Find out more at: http://denison.edu/campus/admissions In this video, Landon, a creative writing major from the class of 2017, tells us why choosing to come to Denison was the most important decision he's made.
01:17
5 tips for a great college experience
Scott Tribble Interview
From President Adam Weinberg: "Welcome to college. The next chapter of your education story will be very different from all those that came before. College will present you with a rich and expansive range of opportunities. The next few weeks and months will be full of firsts – some intriguing, some a bit daunting, and almost all exciting. As you start your college experience, I want to offer some advice from a college president."
02:56
Autumn color at denison
Scott Tribble Campus
Denison has a beautiful campus in the idyllic Village of Granville. And Denison is only 25 minutes from Columbus, one of the fastest growing cities in the country.
00:43
Denison's academic quad
Scott Tribble Campus
The Academic Quad is Denison's public square, full of activities, campus gatherings, and more.
01:26
Unlocking potential: design thinking
Scott Tribble Academics
At the Red Frame Lab, students explore and develop their entrepreneurial skills, engage with visiting entrepreneurs, and come to talks on business and design fundamentals. They take part in immersive workshops, startup weekend programs, pitch competitions, alumni entrepreneur summits and one-on-one coaching, plus more.
