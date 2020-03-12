Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Denison University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Denison University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Denison University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Denison University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Denison University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Denison University campus by taking you around Granville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Denison University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Denison University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Denison University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Denison University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Denison University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Denison University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Denison University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Denison University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Denison University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Denison University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Denison University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Denison University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Denison University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Denison University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Denison University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Denison University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Denison University and Granville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:30
Student life at denison
Scott Tribble
There is so much happening in student life at Denison, so many opportunities to make this college your own. Take a short walk across campus with Janyce Caraballo '17, and see for yourself.
05:58
Arts at denison
Scott Tribble
Everywhere you look at Denison, you’ll see the influence of the arts. That’s because Denison’s culture is one of creation and collaboration, of small classes and individualized instruction spanning theatre, creative writing, art history, dance, cinema, music, studio art, and more.
02:58
Amazon internships for students
Scott Tribble Interview
Two Denison University students came out of their Amazon internships in Seattle with great experience … and job offers. Featured are Mackenzie Ritter '17, an international studies major from San Antonio, Texas; and Haley Jones '17, a communication and Spanish major from Portland, Oregon.
03:14
Why denison?
Scott Tribble Campus
Denison University is a small liberal arts college outside of Columbus, Ohio. Why should you consider Denison in your college search? Because...it's a little bit magic.
04:26
Inside academics at denison
Scott Tribble Academics
The buzz on the street gets it right: Our professors are the best. They are at the center of Denison's position as a national leader in both student engagement and academic rigor.
02:08
Choosing denison
Scott Tribble Interview
Join us at Denison, where you will be challenged, and you will be mentored. You will be a part of a strong heritage. You will be inspired by demanding academics — and you will have loads of fun. In choosing Denison, you will take the first step toward your future career and becoming your future self. Find out more at: http://denison.edu/campus/admissions In this video, Landon, a creative writing major from the class of 2017, tells us why choosing to come to Denison was the most important decision he's made.
01:17
5 tips for a great college experience
Scott Tribble Interview
From President Adam Weinberg: "Welcome to college. The next chapter of your education story will be very different from all those that came before. College will present you with a rich and expansive range of opportunities. The next few weeks and months will be full of firsts – some intriguing, some a bit daunting, and almost all exciting. As you start your college experience, I want to offer some advice from a college president."
02:56
Autumn color at denison
Scott Tribble Campus
Denison has a beautiful campus in the idyllic Village of Granville. And Denison is only 25 minutes from Columbus, one of the fastest growing cities in the country.
00:43
Denison's academic quad
Scott Tribble Campus
The Academic Quad is Denison's public square, full of activities, campus gatherings, and more.
01:26
Unlocking potential: design thinking
Scott Tribble Academics
At the Red Frame Lab, students explore and develop their entrepreneurial skills, engage with visiting entrepreneurs, and come to talks on business and design fundamentals. They take part in immersive workshops, startup weekend programs, pitch competitions, alumni entrepreneur summits and one-on-one coaching, plus more.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved