Gordon College

2024 Gordon College Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at Gordon College?

What type of housing does Gordon College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Gordon College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 92.0
Women's Dorms true 5.0
Men's Dorms true 3.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Gordon College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Gordon College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Gordon College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Gordon College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Gordon College dorm rooms?

The Gordon College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Gordon College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Gordon College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:23
Dorm room tour (cleaned just for this video)!
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A little tour of my dorm room in Fulton Hall at Gordon! I live in a double, so I have one roommate, but a lot of students live in triples. Each room in Fulton has a sink with a medicine cabinet and a cabinet underneath. Each suite consists of two rooms that share a bathroom. The bathroom has a toilet stall, with cabinets above, and a shower. About half of Fulton has the kind of furniture that my roommate and I have and the other half have different furniture that's about the same in terms of storage space. We each have a desk, a bed, a dresser, and a wardrobe, which has another set of drawers inside (you can move the drawers out of the wardrobe if you want!). My tour will show you around my room, and if you look closely at my desk area, you can see numerous post-it notes with inside jokes that my friend likes to stick around my room.
03:02
A tour of fulton hall
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A short tour of Fulton Hall! Fulton is the largest residence hall on campus and is one of two halls with suite-style bathrooms. Each suite consists of two rooms connected by a bathroom. Depending on the combination of doubles and triples, there are usually 4-6 students sharing a bathroom. Fulton is on what we call "the hill." There are three halls on the hill: Tavilla (apartments for juniors and seniors), Fulton, and Nyland. The best part about being on the hill is being able to participate in hill-exclusive events, my personal favorite being King of the Hill (basically a giant water balloon fight between the three halls, complete with cardboard box forts!). Fulton houses both males and females and is organized by floor: the basement and first floors are male floors, and second and third floors are female floors.
01:21
A typical (fairly boring) night with hannah
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A typical night with Hannah and Bethany. Our nights usually consist of homework, Netflix, and any other random activity we might come up with.

