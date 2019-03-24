Sign Up
Gordon College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Gordon College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Gordon College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Gordon College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Gordon College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Gordon College campus by taking you around Wenham. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Gordon College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Gordon College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Gordon College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Gordon College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Gordon College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Gordon College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Gordon College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Gordon College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Gordon College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Gordon College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Gordon College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Gordon College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Gordon College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Gordon College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Gordon College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Gordon College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Gordon College and Wenham during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:02
A tour of fulton hall
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A short tour of Fulton Hall! Fulton is the largest residence hall on campus and is one of two halls with suite-style bathrooms. Each suite consists of two rooms connected by a bathroom. Depending on the combination of doubles and triples, there are usually 4-6 students sharing a bathroom. Fulton is on what we call "the hill." There are three halls on the hill: Tavilla (apartments for juniors and seniors), Fulton, and Nyland. The best part about being on the hill is being able to participate in hill-exclusive events, my personal favorite being King of the Hill (basically a giant water balloon fight between the three halls, complete with cardboard box forts!). Fulton houses both males and females and is organized by floor: the basement and first floors are male floors, and second and third floors are female floors.
01:15
Going to the beach!
Hannah Bollacke
A favorite spot of Gordon students! Singing Beach is my favorite beach around Gordon, and it's only a few miles away. Singing Beach is in Manchester by the Sea, which is a super cute town to explore. A few great spots are: Singing Beach (of course), Allie's Beach Street Café (great food and drinks, but especially great lavender hot chocolate!), Manchester by the Book (a bookstore with tons of antique and used books, as well as new ones), and Captain Dusty's (ice cream!). Definitely check out Manchester by the Sea and Singing Beach if you get a chance to visit Gordon!
01:03
Hannah and bethany grab food in town
Hannah Bollacke Food
The Bagel Shop in Beverly Farms is only 2.5 miles off-campus and is a great place to grab food and coffee. The Bagel Shop is opening a new location soon that'll also be close to Gordon, and close by Nick's Roast Beef (another favorite of Gordon students). The absolute best part about The Bagel Shop is that there's a doggie daycare across the street. You can enjoy a fantastic bagel while dog-watching (sadly, you can't pet them, but they run around in a fenced-in area outside--and watching the dogs play is THE BEST finals-season stress-reliever).
03:23
Dorm room tour (cleaned just for this video)!
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A little tour of my dorm room in Fulton Hall at Gordon! I live in a double, so I have one roommate, but a lot of students live in triples. Each room in Fulton has a sink with a medicine cabinet and a cabinet underneath. Each suite consists of two rooms that share a bathroom. The bathroom has a toilet stall, with cabinets above, and a shower. About half of Fulton has the kind of furniture that my roommate and I have and the other half have different furniture that's about the same in terms of storage space. We each have a desk, a bed, a dresser, and a wardrobe, which has another set of drawers inside (you can move the drawers out of the wardrobe if you want!). My tour will show you around my room, and if you look closely at my desk area, you can see numerous post-it notes with inside jokes that my friend likes to stick around my room.
01:01
Advice from a gordon student
Hannah Bollacke Academics
Some advice for incoming freshman or anyone interested in Gordon College!
02:55
Quick facts about gordon
Hannah Bollacke Campus
Gordon is a Christian liberal arts college on the North Shore of Boston in Wenham, around 30-45 minutes from the city. Here are some quick facts about Gordon! Gordon's population, student to faculty ratio, popular majors, and a cool opportunity to create your own major or minor!
01:15
Connecting with the community!
Hannah Bollacke Campus
Gordon is nicely situated around plenty of towns, and also about 28 miles from Boston. At Gordon, I feel like we have tons of opportunities to connect with the surrounding community and meet people from around the area.
01:23
Phillips music center
Hannah Bollacke Campus
Phillips Music Center is between Lane Student Center and Ken Olsen Science Center on campus. It has a ton of practice rooms for music majors, and people of any major (as long as the room isn't reserved!). Phillips also has what I think is one of the prettiest rooms and brightest rooms in any of our buildings: Phillips Recital Hall. The hall has one of the best views overlooking Coy Pond with a wall made completely of windows and a high ceiling. If you're a music major, you'll most likely be spending a lot of time in Phillips!
03:10
Barrington center for the arts
Hannah Bollacke Campus
Barrington Center for the Arts is located a little behind the library on campus and is constantly filled with tons of amazing art. Barrington has two galleries with continually changing art, a cinema room, a black box theater, a computer lab, a bunch of art studios (for woodworking, stone, pottery, painting, etc.), and offices. Behind Barrington, there is a garden, which, during the fall and spring, grows veggies and flowers that are free to pick (as long as you bring scissors and a bag!).
02:59
A tour of our main dining hall, lane!
Hannah Bollacke Food
Lane Student Center (commonly referred to as just Lane) has three different places to grab food, but the main dining hall is Lane Café—also usually just called Lane (confusing, I know!). Lane uses dining swipes (I explain our meal plan in another video!) and is all-you-can-eat. Our dining service at Gordon is Bon Appétit. Personally, I enjoy Gordon's food, but a common complaint is that there's not enough variety (I don't agree with this so much—I find enough variety between the daily deli specials, the daily-changing comforts, soup, vegan, and gluten-free stations, pizza specials, frequent grill specials, and the customizable nature of the stir-fry, salad, pasta, and deli stations). Gordon recently underwent major changes to our dining services, so a lot of students are still getting used to the renovated dining hall interior and updated meal plan!
