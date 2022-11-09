Sign Up
Greenville University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Greenville University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for Greenville University, so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Greenville University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Greenville University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Greenville University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Greenville University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Greenville, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Greenville University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Greenville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Greenville University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Greenville University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Greenville University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Greenville University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Greenville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Greenville University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Greenville University?

Below is a list of every Greenville University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Greenville University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Greenville University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Greenville University students!

What is city Greenville, IL like?

Greenville is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Greenville University.

Who are the tour guides for Greenville University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Greenville University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Greenville University tours:

Greenville University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Greenville University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Greenville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Greenville University in person.

01:01
Learn why aris stayed at greenville university
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Learn why Aris Hogan Transferred and Stayed at Greenville University.
01:56
Hite house tour at gu with madelyn
Lindsey Velasco Dorms
Madelyn Stephen gives a tour of Hite House, an Upper Division Housing Option at Greenville University
01:12
Community and campus vibes with claudio
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Claudio Treviño shares his experience with the amazing community at Greenville University
01:00
The garage at greenville university
Lindsey Velasco Campus
This is the fixed version of "The Garage at Greenville University" with edits that the client wanted tweaked. 
03:46
Day in the life at gu with jalen franz
Lindsey Velasco
Follow a Day in the Life with Jalen, a Student at Greenville University
01:00
The garage at greenville university with aris
Lindsey Velasco Campus
The Garage at Greenville University with Aris
01:07
A little about claudio and why he chose gu
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Claudio Treviño - revised to fix the glitch at ending
00:35
Meet sarah, and learn why she chose gu
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Meet Sarah Brannon and find out why she chose GU
01:46
Meet jalen and learn why he chose gu
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Jalen Franz- Intro and Why GU?
03:13
Day in the life at gu with elisa nava
Lindsey Velasco
Elisa Nava takes us on a Day in her Life at GU!
