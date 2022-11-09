Sign Up
Greenville University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Greenville University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Greenville University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Greenville University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Greenville University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Greenville University campus by taking you around Greenville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Greenville University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Greenville University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Greenville University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Greenville University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Greenville University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Greenville University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Greenville University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Greenville University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Greenville University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Greenville University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Greenville University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Greenville University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Greenville University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Greenville University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Greenville University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Greenville University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Greenville University and Greenville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:01
Learn why aris stayed at greenville university
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Learn why Aris Hogan Transferred and Stayed at Greenville University.
01:56
Hite house tour at gu with madelyn
Lindsey Velasco Dorms
Madelyn Stephen gives a tour of Hite House, an Upper Division Housing Option at Greenville University
01:12
Community and campus vibes with claudio
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Claudio Treviño shares his experience with the amazing community at Greenville University
01:00
The garage at greenville university
Lindsey Velasco Campus
This is the fixed version of "The Garage at Greenville University" with edits that the client wanted tweaked. 
03:46
Day in the life at gu with jalen franz
Lindsey Velasco
Follow a Day in the Life with Jalen, a Student at Greenville University
01:00
The garage at greenville university with aris
Lindsey Velasco Campus
The Garage at Greenville University with Aris
01:07
A little about claudio and why he chose gu
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Claudio Treviño - revised to fix the glitch at ending
00:35
Meet sarah, and learn why she chose gu
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Meet Sarah Brannon and find out why she chose GU
01:46
Meet jalen and learn why he chose gu
Lindsey Velasco Interview
Jalen Franz- Intro and Why GU?
03:13
Day in the life at gu with elisa nava
Lindsey Velasco
Elisa Nava takes us on a Day in her Life at GU!
