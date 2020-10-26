Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Parker University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Parker University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 31 tour videos for Parker University, so you can expect to spend between 93 to 155 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Parker University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Parker University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Parker University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Parker University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Dallas, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Parker University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Dallas weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Parker University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Parker University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Parker University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Parker University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Dallas if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Parker University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Parker University?

Below is a list of every Parker University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Parker University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Parker University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Parker University students!

What is city Dallas, TX like?

Dallas is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Parker University.

Who are the tour guides for Parker University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Parker University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Parker University tours:

Parker University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Parker University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Dallas and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Parker University in person.

Trending Content

08:07
Campus reel intro-parker university
Brooks Cadenhead Academics
Let's talk about Parker University! I share WHY I chose Parker U for chiropractic school, the admissions process, and more! Have Questions? Comment below OR message me on Instagram! @Destination.DC
09:24
Parker university's doctor of chiropractic application process + my best tips!!!
Brooks Cadenhead Academics
This video has all the deets about Parker University's Doctor of Chiropractic application process! I also share my *BEST TIPS* when applying to any chiropractic school! I hope you all enjoy! Let me know if you have ANY question in regards to chiropractic school and/or applications! Best, Brooks
06:39
What is chiropractic?
Brooks Cadenhead Academics
This video is all about WHAT chiropractic is to me and how Parker University is helping me become the chiropractor I aspire to be! I'd love to hear what chiropractic means to you in the comments below!
07:42
Tri 1 dc schedule at parker
CampusReel Admin Academics
Tri 1 DC Schedule at Parker
06:39
What is chiropractic?
CampusReel Admin Interview
This video is all about WHAT chiropractic is to me and how Parker University is helping me become the chiropractor I aspire to be! I'd love to hear what chiropractic means to you in the comments below!
09:24
Parker university's doctor of chiropractic application process + my best tips!!!
CampusReel Admin Academics
This video has all the deets about Parker University's Doctor of Chiropractic application process! I also share my *BEST TIPS* when applying to any chiropractic school! I hope you all enjoy! Let me know if you have ANY question in regards to chiropractic school and/or applications! Best, Brooks
06:42
Introduction to campus reel
Chloe Chauvin Academics
About me + why I chose Parker University for my future chiropractic career!
00:34
Meet elias madrid, parker university chiropractic intern
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Elias Madrid parker uni_tri 8 Chiropractic intern.mp4
01:20
Jesse jepson why i chose parker university
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Jesse Jepson Why I Chose Parker
02:34
Elena - 3 things i love about studying at parker
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Elena - 3 things I love about studying at Parker
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved