Parker University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Parker University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Parker University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Parker University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Parker University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Parker University campus by taking you around Dallas. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Parker University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Parker University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Parker University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Parker University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Parker University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Parker University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Parker University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Parker University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Parker University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Parker University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Parker University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Parker University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Parker University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Parker University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Parker University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Parker University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Parker University and Dallas during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

08:07
Campus reel intro-parker university
Brooks Cadenhead Academics
Let's talk about Parker University! I share WHY I chose Parker U for chiropractic school, the admissions process, and more! Have Questions? Comment below OR message me on Instagram! @Destination.DC
09:24
Parker university's doctor of chiropractic application process + my best tips!!!
Brooks Cadenhead Academics
This video has all the deets about Parker University's Doctor of Chiropractic application process! I also share my *BEST TIPS* when applying to any chiropractic school! I hope you all enjoy! Let me know if you have ANY question in regards to chiropractic school and/or applications! Best, Brooks
06:39
What is chiropractic?
Brooks Cadenhead Academics
This video is all about WHAT chiropractic is to me and how Parker University is helping me become the chiropractor I aspire to be! I'd love to hear what chiropractic means to you in the comments below!
07:42
Tri 1 dc schedule at parker
CampusReel Admin Academics
Tri 1 DC Schedule at Parker
06:39
What is chiropractic?
CampusReel Admin Interview
This video is all about WHAT chiropractic is to me and how Parker University is helping me become the chiropractor I aspire to be! I'd love to hear what chiropractic means to you in the comments below!
09:24
Parker university's doctor of chiropractic application process + my best tips!!!
CampusReel Admin Academics
This video has all the deets about Parker University's Doctor of Chiropractic application process! I also share my *BEST TIPS* when applying to any chiropractic school! I hope you all enjoy! Let me know if you have ANY question in regards to chiropractic school and/or applications! Best, Brooks
06:42
Introduction to campus reel
Chloe Chauvin Academics
About me + why I chose Parker University for my future chiropractic career!
00:34
Meet elias madrid, parker university chiropractic intern
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Elias Madrid parker uni_tri 8 Chiropractic intern.mp4
01:20
Jesse jepson why i chose parker university
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Jesse Jepson Why I Chose Parker
02:34
Elena - 3 things i love about studying at parker
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Elena - 3 things I love about studying at Parker
