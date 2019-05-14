Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Southeastern Louisiana University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Southeastern Louisiana University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Southeastern Louisiana University, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Southeastern Louisiana University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Southeastern Louisiana University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Southeastern Louisiana University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Southeastern Louisiana University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hammond, LA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Southeastern Louisiana University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hammond weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Southeastern Louisiana University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Southeastern Louisiana University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Southeastern Louisiana University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Southeastern Louisiana University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hammond if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Southeastern Louisiana University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Southeastern Louisiana University?

Below is a list of every Southeastern Louisiana University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Southeastern Louisiana University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Southeastern Louisiana University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Southeastern Louisiana University students!

What is city Hammond, LA like?

Hammond is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Who are the tour guides for Southeastern Louisiana University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Southeastern Louisiana University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Southeastern Louisiana University tours:

Southeastern Louisiana University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Southeastern Louisiana University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hammond and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Southeastern Louisiana University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:04
All about southeastern
Jenny Gautier Campus
Meet Jenny as she tells you about Southeastern and her favorite and not so favorite things before showing you around!
07:03
Southeastern residence halls
Jenny Gautier Dorms
Jenny shows you a single room in St. Tammany Hall, a double room in Pride Hall (all-female residence hall), and a new double room in Twelve Oaks Hall. She also shows you the inside of one of the new buildings on campus!
01:09
Favorite spot on campus? all! it's so beautiful
Jenny Gautier Campus
Jenny takes you on a brief walk from her room to the student union, her favorite spot on campus. Soak in the beauty that is Southeastern.
03:48
Eating at southeastern
Jenny Gautier Food
Jenny talks about the dining experience at Southeastern's campus from the meal plan to the #1 college cafeteria in Louisiana, and the food court, YUMMY!
05:12
Most popular academic building
Jenny Gautier Academics
Jenny shows you her favorite and the most popular academic building on campus, Fayard Hall. Every student at Southeastern has at least one class in this building. It houses many classrooms, lecture halls, many computer labs.
03:01
Students of southeastern
Jenny Gautier Interview
Jenny meets with a former classmate, Zayda, and a current co-worker, Ra'Jae, to discuss their feelings about Southeatsern and why they chose this lovely school!
00:44
#goodbye & #lionup
Jenny Gautier Campus
Jenny signs off from her Campus Reel tour of Southeastern Louisiana University. She offers some advice for prospective students on how to ensure which campus is the best for them.
01:24
College advice
Jenny Gautier
Jenny gives you some advice about college and how to stay positive. Hannah Montana once said, "Life's what you make it...", the same goes for college!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved