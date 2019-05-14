Sign Up
Southeastern Louisiana University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Southeastern Louisiana University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Southeastern Louisiana University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Southeastern Louisiana University campus by taking you around Hammond. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Southeastern Louisiana University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Southeastern Louisiana University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Southeastern Louisiana University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Southeastern Louisiana University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Southeastern Louisiana University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Southeastern Louisiana University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Southeastern Louisiana University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Southeastern Louisiana University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Southeastern Louisiana University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Southeastern Louisiana University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Southeastern Louisiana University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Southeastern Louisiana University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Southeastern Louisiana University and Hammond during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:04
All about southeastern
Jenny Gautier Campus
Meet Jenny as she tells you about Southeastern and her favorite and not so favorite things before showing you around!
07:03
Southeastern residence halls
Jenny Gautier Dorms
Jenny shows you a single room in St. Tammany Hall, a double room in Pride Hall (all-female residence hall), and a new double room in Twelve Oaks Hall. She also shows you the inside of one of the new buildings on campus!
01:09
Favorite spot on campus? all! it's so beautiful
Jenny Gautier Campus
Jenny takes you on a brief walk from her room to the student union, her favorite spot on campus. Soak in the beauty that is Southeastern.
03:48
Eating at southeastern
Jenny Gautier Food
Jenny talks about the dining experience at Southeastern's campus from the meal plan to the #1 college cafeteria in Louisiana, and the food court, YUMMY!
05:12
Most popular academic building
Jenny Gautier Academics
Jenny shows you her favorite and the most popular academic building on campus, Fayard Hall. Every student at Southeastern has at least one class in this building. It houses many classrooms, lecture halls, many computer labs.
03:01
Students of southeastern
Jenny Gautier Interview
Jenny meets with a former classmate, Zayda, and a current co-worker, Ra'Jae, to discuss their feelings about Southeatsern and why they chose this lovely school!
00:44
#goodbye & #lionup
Jenny Gautier Campus
Jenny signs off from her Campus Reel tour of Southeastern Louisiana University. She offers some advice for prospective students on how to ensure which campus is the best for them.
01:24
College advice
Jenny Gautier
Jenny gives you some advice about college and how to stay positive. Hannah Montana once said, "Life's what you make it...", the same goes for college!
