Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Edwardsville, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Edwardsville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Edwardsville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)?

Below is a list of every Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) students!

What is city Edwardsville, IL like?

Edwardsville is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE).

Who are the tour guides for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) tours:

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Edwardsville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) in person.

02:04
Introduction
Jordyn Nimmer Interview
Get to know a little bit about your tour ambassador for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before delving into the videos. Allow this introduction to provide some context on my perspective at the University.
03:58
Research and lab work
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Research is a large part of campus culture for science related majors, as well as soft science and humanities majors. The Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) program offers students with the opportunity to study under a faculty mentor. Students may receive pay for their lab work. The video also shows an Exercise Physiology lab on campus.
01:36
Tour of edwardsville
Jordyn Nimmer Food
Edwardsville is a hub for student life and activities! The local town is filled with events, shopping, and food. We have renowned restaurants and bakeries which have appeared on the Food Network. We also have lots of local events. In addition, campus is only a short 20 minute drive from St. Louis.
04:03
Student athlete interview
Jordyn Nimmer Interview
Meet Lyric Boone, a division I basketball player at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She explains her experience with campus culture and her ability to balance academics with sports.
01:39
Greek life member interview
Jordyn Nimmer
Meet Amy Keller, a pharmacy student and member of Alpha Phi International sorority at SIUE! Allow her to tell you about why she chose SIUE and what makes the university unique.
01:29
Walk through the quad
Jordyn Nimmer Campus
Take an early morning stroll with me through the Quad at SIUE! Campus looks a little dull in the winter. However, it looks beautiful in the fall and spring. All of the academic buildings on campus can be found from different paths that diverge from the Quad.
03:19
Typical lecture and lab
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Classes at SIUE are filled with diversity. Our classroom structure is fairly relaxed. Expect to have larger lecture halls for general education requirements! As you continue moving forward in your education, classes will get smaller. The video explains what the typical classroom and lab setup is.
02:18
Science building
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
The sciences building is home to all science lectures and labs! Faculty offices are located in the building.
02:36
Dunham hall
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Dunham Hall is a hub for students on campus! The theatre is massive and houses performances and lectures alike. The mass communications and performance classes are found here.
03:07
Peck hall
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Peck Hall is filled with miscellaneous classes from various different majors! It houses the anthropology, criminal justice, social work, and foreign language departments. General education requirements like quantitative reasoning and English 101 will also take place here! Every student has a class in this hall throughout their college experience.
