Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) campus by taking you around Edwardsville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) and Edwardsville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:04
Introduction
Jordyn Nimmer Interview
Get to know a little bit about your tour ambassador for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before delving into the videos. Allow this introduction to provide some context on my perspective at the University.
03:58
Research and lab work
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Research is a large part of campus culture for science related majors, as well as soft science and humanities majors. The Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) program offers students with the opportunity to study under a faculty mentor. Students may receive pay for their lab work. The video also shows an Exercise Physiology lab on campus.
01:36
Tour of edwardsville
Jordyn Nimmer Food
Edwardsville is a hub for student life and activities! The local town is filled with events, shopping, and food. We have renowned restaurants and bakeries which have appeared on the Food Network. We also have lots of local events. In addition, campus is only a short 20 minute drive from St. Louis.
04:03
Student athlete interview
Jordyn Nimmer Interview
Meet Lyric Boone, a division I basketball player at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She explains her experience with campus culture and her ability to balance academics with sports.
01:39
Greek life member interview
Jordyn Nimmer
Meet Amy Keller, a pharmacy student and member of Alpha Phi International sorority at SIUE! Allow her to tell you about why she chose SIUE and what makes the university unique.
01:29
Walk through the quad
Jordyn Nimmer Campus
Take an early morning stroll with me through the Quad at SIUE! Campus looks a little dull in the winter. However, it looks beautiful in the fall and spring. All of the academic buildings on campus can be found from different paths that diverge from the Quad.
03:19
Typical lecture and lab
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Classes at SIUE are filled with diversity. Our classroom structure is fairly relaxed. Expect to have larger lecture halls for general education requirements! As you continue moving forward in your education, classes will get smaller. The video explains what the typical classroom and lab setup is.
02:18
Science building
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
The sciences building is home to all science lectures and labs! Faculty offices are located in the building.
02:36
Dunham hall
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Dunham Hall is a hub for students on campus! The theatre is massive and houses performances and lectures alike. The mass communications and performance classes are found here.
03:07
Peck hall
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Peck Hall is filled with miscellaneous classes from various different majors! It houses the anthropology, criminal justice, social work, and foreign language departments. General education requirements like quantitative reasoning and English 101 will also take place here! Every student has a class in this hall throughout their college experience.
