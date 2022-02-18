Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bradenton, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bradenton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bradenton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF)?

Below is a list of every State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) students!

What is city Bradenton, FL like?

Bradenton is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF).

Who are the tour guides for State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) tours:

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bradenton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) in person.

Trending Now
00:52
Be our guest fall semester
Demo Account Campus
Our faculty and staff have set the campus vibe! Back together and stronger than ever for a new semester! #SCFProud 
00:31
Go live with scf online
Demo Account Academics
Earning an associate or bachelor’s degree online at SCF has always been convenient and affordable. Now it’s also live!
Get started today at SCF.edu/GoLive 

00:24
Scf baseball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf basketball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:30
Scf beach volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back in the sand! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf softball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:25
Scf tennis photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
01:07
Autumn nelson shares how workforce certificates get you noticed
Demo Account Interview
SCF student, Autumn Nelson who shares why now is the time to pursue your higher education goals and how SCF's Rapid Credentialing program prepares you with the workforce skills you need for today's competitive job market.

Autumn is pursuing a Graphic Design Support certificate to help grow her career. Visit Programs.SCF.edu/GetNoticed to find your career certificate fit today!
01:01
Ericca thomas shares how workforce certificates get you noticed
Demo Account Interview
SCF student, Ericca Thomas who shares why now is the time to pursue your higher education goals and how SCF's Rapid Credentialing program prepares you with the workforce skills you need for today's competitive job market.

Ericca is pursuing a Business Operations and Business Specialist certificate to help her obtain her entrepreneurial dreams. Visit Programs.SCF.edu/GetNoticed to find your career certificate fit today!
