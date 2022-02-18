Sign Up
State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) campus by taking you around Bradenton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF)?

For your convenience, below is a list of State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) and Bradenton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:52
Be our guest fall semester
Demo Account Campus
Our faculty and staff have set the campus vibe! Back together and stronger than ever for a new semester! #SCFProud 
00:31
Go live with scf online
Demo Account Academics
Earning an associate or bachelor’s degree online at SCF has always been convenient and affordable. Now it’s also live!
Get started today at SCF.edu/GoLive 

00:24
Scf baseball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf basketball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:30
Scf beach volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back in the sand! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf softball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:25
Scf tennis photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
01:07
Autumn nelson shares how workforce certificates get you noticed
Demo Account Interview
SCF student, Autumn Nelson who shares why now is the time to pursue your higher education goals and how SCF's Rapid Credentialing program prepares you with the workforce skills you need for today's competitive job market.

Autumn is pursuing a Graphic Design Support certificate to help grow her career. Visit Programs.SCF.edu/GetNoticed to find your career certificate fit today!
01:01
Ericca thomas shares how workforce certificates get you noticed
Demo Account Interview
SCF student, Ericca Thomas who shares why now is the time to pursue your higher education goals and how SCF's Rapid Credentialing program prepares you with the workforce skills you need for today's competitive job market.

Ericca is pursuing a Business Operations and Business Specialist certificate to help her obtain her entrepreneurial dreams. Visit Programs.SCF.edu/GetNoticed to find your career certificate fit today!
