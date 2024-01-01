YOU'RE WATCHING
UC Irvine Campus
Views from outside aldrich hall
The flagpoles are a common pick up and drop off point. This part is basically the front of the school and the one that connects with UTC.
Life at uci - mahal's perspective
Mahal is a 2nd year Mechanical Engineering Major at UCI. He is very proactive in dance and music and is a great street performer. Mahal uses the bus system at UCI to the fullest so he can attest to the campus climate and how the school supports transportation despite UCI's parking issue. Here is his perspective on UCI.
Frequently asked questions about uci part 1
Quick Facts About The University of California, Irvine: How big is UCI? What's the student body like? What's the academic culture like? Popular majors? What are some defining features of your campus and community? How's Greek Life? What about the Sports Culture? What Campus Organizations are my Favorite? Find out in this video.
Fitness - work out at the anteater recreation center
As part of UCI tuition you get free access to the Anteater Recreation Center (ARC). Here you can play a variety of recreational sports, participate in karate and dance classes, and get a workout with state of the art gym equipment. I always love to break a sweat here and burn those calories. If you are feeling adventurous, there is a rock climbing wall and swimming classes you can attend. It is a huge facility!
Final goodbye
Alas, all good things must come to an end. I hope you had fun on our tour together. I leave you with some final remarks about UCI and what you should expect. Don't let your major choose the school, choose the school first and foremost that works for you because what is important is the atmosphere you will be involved in. With that, thank you for the opprotunity to enlighten you on our journey together.
Pay the pass, or pay the price!
Here at UC Irvine rules are meant to be followed, this is just one example to always do the right thing.
Hidden gems of uci part 2
I am really glad we have Aldrich Park. It beautiful, situated in the middle of campus, and provides an amazing out to relax, have some fun, or to take a shortcut across campus. Next up is the ANTrepreneur Center. If you are interested in startups and innovation, this is the right place to visit. They provide guidance, support, and even host extensions to incubate ideas on a big scale.
Take a tour of the ayala library & writing center
This is one of the libraries here at UC Irvine, it is specifically a science library, but anyone can come. The writing center is of great help when writing essays, resume, or any other piece of writing.
Why i love campusreel's platform!
Jasmin explains why she is a true advocate and believer for equal college search resources for every high school student across the globe as she is reminded by the thousands of perspective anteaters who tour UCI's campus daily! For those of you who can't make it out to come see us for yourself, CampusReel is your best friend so take advantage and Jasmin hopes to see you soon!
Aldrich park
The entirety of UCI's main campus wraps around Aldrich Park, a big greenery with hundreds of trees, benches, and room to sprawl out for a nap or a book. Catch students playing frisbee, sleeping in their hammocks, or walking their dogs. The Park is also the shortest way to cut through to all your classes!
Final good bye
Everything comes to an end, I hope you liked all the videos and learned a little more about UC Irvine, good luck in College!
Uci campus scenic tour
This segment of the tour will display the vastness of the campus. From buildings to parks, Parker will guide you through the campus. Moreover, there'll be aspects of the campus you wouldn't even guess this campus would have...maybe.
Aldrich park
Aldrich park, is always a relaxing place to hang out, and even though many students pass by every hour to go to their class or back to their apartments its state of peacefulness does no go away.
Humanities art + talking about on-campus concerts
Listen to Jasmin as she takes you through the humanities tunnel and talks about the different concerts and events put on by ASUCI throughout each quarter! Tickets are super cheap for students and every show is unique and different in their own ways.
UC Irvine Anteater Learning Pavilion
Important buildings - anteater learning pavilion
The Anteater Learning Pavilion is the newest building at UCI. Here you will find state of the art classrooms with an enormous lecture hall and advanced technology in the classrooms. The building is meant to foster more collaboration between students; one way this is achieved is through seats with wheels so moving in groups is much simpler. There are also plenty of areas to study at including some nice outdoor seats. I know I'll be spending a lot of time here.