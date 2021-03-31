Sign Up
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH), so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Honolulu, HI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Honolulu weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Honolulu if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)?

Below is a list of every University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) students!

What is city Honolulu, HI like?

Honolulu is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH).

Who are the tour guides for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) tours:

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Honolulu and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) in person.

02:12
Meet maria an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Maria Calso Campus
Aloha🌺 everyone! My name is Maria and here's a little bit about me! I have been attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the past four years as a Travel Industry Management major with an emphasis in hospitality management. Watch for some great footage of the campus and to hear a little bit about my life and experiences.
01:47
Meet megan an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Megan! A TIM school student at UH
02:12
Meet elizabeth a graduate student from uh manoa's tim school!
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Elizabeth Jackson - Why I chose the UH Shidler College of Business
02:56
Meet dylan an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Dylan Laanui, a senior at UH in the Shidler College Travel Industry Management program
01:42
Learn why megan chose to enroll at uh manoa's tim school!
Megan Ibara Campus
Why Shidler is good
03:20
Meet sheron an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Demo Account Campus
Sheron Guo - A few great things about UH!
02:27
Dylan discusses the nse and study abroad programs at uh
Dylan Laanui Academics
A video about the amazing opportunities that the University can provide that lets you travel across the world for school!
07:55
Sheron talks food at uh manoa
Sheron Guo Food
Sheron shares some spots to visit on and around UH Manoa campus to get some good food.
02:05
Megan's college bucket list
Megan Ibara Interview
My college bucket list and some information about what the University of Hawaii at Manoa has to offer.
01:34
Why uh manoa? | anne wang
Demo Account Interview
Anne talks about why she chose to pursue Travel Industry Management at the Shidler College of Business.
