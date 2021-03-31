Sign Up
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) campus by taking you around Honolulu. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) and Honolulu during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:12
Meet maria an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Maria Calso Campus
Aloha🌺 everyone! My name is Maria and here's a little bit about me! I have been attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the past four years as a Travel Industry Management major with an emphasis in hospitality management. Watch for some great footage of the campus and to hear a little bit about my life and experiences.
01:47
Meet megan an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Megan! A TIM school student at UH
02:12
Meet elizabeth a graduate student from uh manoa's tim school!
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Elizabeth Jackson - Why I chose the UH Shidler College of Business
02:56
Meet dylan an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Dylan Laanui, a senior at UH in the Shidler College Travel Industry Management program
01:42
Learn why megan chose to enroll at uh manoa's tim school!
Megan Ibara Campus
Why Shidler is good
03:20
Meet sheron an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Demo Account Campus
Sheron Guo - A few great things about UH!
02:27
Dylan discusses the nse and study abroad programs at uh
Dylan Laanui Academics
A video about the amazing opportunities that the University can provide that lets you travel across the world for school!
07:55
Sheron talks food at uh manoa
Sheron Guo Food
Sheron shares some spots to visit on and around UH Manoa campus to get some good food.
02:05
Megan's college bucket list
Megan Ibara Interview
My college bucket list and some information about what the University of Hawaii at Manoa has to offer.
01:34
Why uh manoa? | anne wang
Demo Account Interview
Anne talks about why she chose to pursue Travel Industry Management at the Shidler College of Business.
