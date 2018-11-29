How long do University of Minnesota-Twin Cities tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Minnesota-Twin Cities tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Minnesota-Twin Cities tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Minneapolis, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Minneapolis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Minnesota-Twin Cities tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Minnesota-Twin Cities students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Minneapolis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities?

Below is a list of every University of Minnesota-Twin Cities building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Minnesota-Twin Cities include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Minnesota-Twin Cities students!

What is city Minneapolis, MN like?

Minneapolis is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Who are the tour guides for University of Minnesota-Twin Cities on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities tours:

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Minneapolis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in person.

