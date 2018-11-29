Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus by taking you around Minneapolis. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Minnesota-Twin Cities on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Minneapolis during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:53
Campus landmarks and quads
Ella Cochrane Campus
There are three main quads for the UMN campus. A majority of the classes are located on East Bank, while Design classes and agriculture classes are held on Saint Paul, and the Carlson School of Business and Art School are on West Bank.
01:42
Classes
Ella Cochrane Academics
Here is a little bit of info about my classes and workload. My major is strategic Communication, and I am working on an art minor! Your workload also depends on your major/ minor.
00:51
Classrooms
Ella Cochrane Academics
There is a big variety of where different classes will be held. Here is a smaller lecture hall, and a lab!
00:52
Coffman
Ella Cochrane Academics
Coffman has everything! From a movie theater to a food court to the UMN Bookstore, here's what they got!
01:03
Dinkytown and food.mp4
Ella Cochrane Food
Dinkytown has a ton of cool stuff to do! It has lots of good places to study and eat out too. We ate at Pagoda for lunch.
01:46
Essentials!!
Ella Cochrane Dorms
Here are my top three essentials to have in your dorm!! One of these saves tons of money, too (':
02:35
Hidden gems of umn
Ella Cochrane Campus
These are some hidden spots on campus that I found out about and want to share with you!
03:38
Housing
Ella Cochrane Dorms
There are many housing options. Most first year students live in an on- campus dorm. As you go through the years, more and more students tend to move into an apartment or house with some roommates. There is on- campus housing and off- campus housing.
01:50
Libraries and resources.mp4
Ella Cochrane Academics
There are so many resources for you for when classes get tricky (or for even before they are!). There are three main libraries, many niche libraries, and a SMART learning center where you can get tutored by your peers.
02:00
Important buildings
Ella Cochrane Academics
Here are three buildings that have affected my life on campus a lot so far!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved