University of St. Andrews Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of St. Andrews virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of St. Andrews is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of St. Andrews virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of St. Andrews vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of St. Andrews campus by taking you around St. Andrews. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of St. Andrews virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of St. Andrews in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of St. Andrews is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of St. Andrews people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of St. Andrews and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of St. Andrews in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of St. Andrews?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of St. Andrews places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of St. Andrews virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of St. Andrews on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of St. Andrews in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of St. Andrews virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of St. Andrews virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of St. Andrews virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of St. Andrews in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of St. Andrews. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of St. Andrews and St. Andrews during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:11
Meet sophia! and get ready for a day in her life at st. andrews
Campus
This is sofia a 3rd year student of University of st. Andrews, she will be your official campusreel tour guide for the University.
00:50
involvement at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia tells you about her Extra Curricular Involvement at St. Andrews.
00:42
Sophia breaks down the student housing at st. andrews
Dorms
During her first year Sophia lives in (DRA) David Russell apartment, and she lives in a room with own bathroom and live by herself. Now she lives in a flat with other roomates
00:43
flat at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia shows you around her Flat at St. Andrews. This place is very accessible to school and other establishments which is great.
00:51
Sophia shows you around the academic quad at st. andrews
Campus
In the quad is where you have most of your lectures and in this place some events are also held here.
00:28
Academic quad
Campus
A Quick Overview of the beautiful Academic Quad.
00:20
A silent tour of the silent floors in the library
Academics
Sophia shows you the silent floor in the library of University of St. Andrews.
00:23
Sophia shows you around the 2nd floor of the st. andrews library
Academics
Sophia shows you around the first floor of the library where you can chat and do some group study.
00:17
Need a quick study break, the library patio has you covered!
Academics
This is the patio of the library, this is the place where other students do smoke breaks and have lunch as well.
00:29
Science and math building
Academics
Sophia takes you through the Science and Math building.
