Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Wyoming (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Wyoming (UW) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Wyoming (UW) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Wyoming (UW) campus by taking you around Laramie. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Wyoming (UW) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Wyoming (UW) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Wyoming (UW) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Wyoming (UW) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Wyoming (UW) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Wyoming (UW)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Wyoming (UW) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Wyoming (UW) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Wyoming (UW) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Wyoming (UW) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Wyoming (UW) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Wyoming (UW). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Wyoming (UW) and Laramie during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:48
Hey! what's up? hello! i'm shannon...
Dorms
Welcome to lovely Laramie, Wyoming, home of the U of WY Cowboys, where I'll be showing you what life at 7220 is like!
01:39
Check out the freshman dorms!
Dorms
The UW dorms are small, but word is that's the only downside! Communities are friendly, residence halls are student-oriented, and students' voices are heard by admin. UW has four dorm buildings, all located on the southern border of campus, just behind sorority row. Another residence hall, exclusively for honors students, sits a couple of blocks away.
00:31
A quick rundown of uw's meal plans
Food
If you live in the dorms, you must choose (and pay for) a meal plan. You can choose 12 meals a week, 15 meals a week or unlimited meals a week, so you can tailor it best to your needs!
01:45
What's a fishbowl? and why do people spend so much time in them?
Dorms
Every floor of every residence hall has a community room called a fishbowl. It's where students gather in the evenings for study groups or social events (like watching "The Bachelor")! If you live in the dorms, the fishbowl is the place to be!
00:52
Coffeeholics unite! ...at turtle rock coffee, etc.
Food
Turtle Rock Coffee is always buzzing with life! Students hang out here, study here, or just grab & go! Its location is extremely convenient, though there are coffee hubs in most buildings on campus, and a plethora around town. Laramie runs on coffee, and I recommend Turtle Rock!
00:47
The student union and its many dining options
Food
We have to cover the Student Union, which has many many places to grab some grub! Not mentioned in the video is The Gardens, a bar found in the basement of the Union, surrounded by comfy lounging areas and game rooms.
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
Food
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.
00:43
Swing by the union on a thursday night for some fun...
Laramie loves its swing dancing! You can do it downtown at The Cowboy Saloon on Wednesdays or at the Union on Thursdays. Regardless of when and where, you need to learn to swing! Everyone's doing it!
00:38
A friday night in wyoming: camping!
The outdoors is a huge part of the Wyoming culture! So, when students find some free time, we fill it with hiking, camping and such! Laramie, itself, is surrounded by mountain ranges. Snowy Range is a quick 30 minute drive west of the city, with the peak being another 15 minutes or so up, from there you can hike. The Saratoga hot springs are on the other side of the mountain, an easy 90 minute drive with friends. Johnson's creek is about 30 to the north, where we like to go cliff jumping. Curt Gowdy State Park, where you can find our iconic Hidden Falls is about 25 minutes up to the East. Fort Collins and all it has to offer is a scant hour drive south over the Colorado border. This night, however, we went camping up in Vedauwoo (vee-duh-voo), a 25 minute breeze to the east, on the way to Cheyenne.
00:48
Important buildings on campus -- agriculture
Campus
UW is known for its Environmental Studies program, and a lot of those classes take place in the Ag building.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved