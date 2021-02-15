Sign Up
Washington University in St Louis (WashU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Washington University in St Louis (WashU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 13 tour videos for Washington University in St Louis (WashU), so you can expect to spend between 39 to 65 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Washington University in St Louis (WashU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Washington University in St Louis (WashU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Washington University in St Louis (WashU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Louis, MO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Washington University in St Louis (WashU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Louis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Washington University in St Louis (WashU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Washington University in St Louis (WashU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Washington University in St Louis (WashU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Louis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Washington University in St Louis (WashU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Washington University in St Louis (WashU)?

Below is a list of every Washington University in St Louis (WashU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Washington University in St Louis (WashU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Washington University in St Louis (WashU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Washington University in St Louis (WashU) students!

What is city Saint Louis, MO like?

Saint Louis is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Washington University in St Louis (WashU).

Who are the tour guides for Washington University in St Louis (WashU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Washington University in St Louis (WashU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) tours:

Washington University in St Louis (WashU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Louis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Washington University in St Louis (WashU) in person.

Jade - why i chose washu!
Jade Leslie Interview
Get to know the reasons I love WashU!
Why i chose washu
Alana Raper Interview
My name is Alana and I am a senior majoring in Accounting with a minor in Anthropology. As an introduction, this video walks you through why I chose WashU and what I was looking for in a college.
Day in the life of a student athlete at washu with emily
Demo Account
Emily takes us through a typical day as a softball player at WashU
My washu experience with emily
Demo Account Interview
Emily loves WashU - find out why!
Introduction to sadie at washu
Sadie Neville Academics
Meet Sadie - a #WashU23 student majoring in Political Science and Educational Studies from La Mesa, California.
Applying to washu with sadie
Demo Account Academics
Learn about the WashU application process from an admissions student intern
Campus housing at washu with sadie
Demo Account Dorms
Learn more about on-campus student housing at WashU.
Student community at washu with sadie
Demo Account
Sadie talks about the student community at WashU.
Off-campus activities at washu with sadie
Demo Account
Sadie describes his favorite places and activities in the St. Louis area.
My favorite class at washu with danielle
Demo Account Academics
Danielle shares about her favorite class so far at WashU: the Business of Books!
