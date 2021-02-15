How effective are Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Washington University in St Louis (WashU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Washington University in St Louis (WashU) campus by taking you around Saint Louis. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Washington University in St Louis (WashU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Washington University in St Louis (WashU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Washington University in St Louis (WashU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Washington University in St Louis (WashU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Washington University in St Louis (WashU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Washington University in St Louis (WashU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Washington University in St Louis (WashU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Washington University in St Louis (WashU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Washington University in St Louis (WashU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Washington University in St Louis (WashU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Washington University in St Louis (WashU) and Saint Louis during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

