What Can You Do with an Architectural Engineering Degree?

When it comes to the architecture and engineering sectors, a critical role in their success is performed by architectural engineers – as their job title suggests. Due to the increased need for the design, construction, and running of sustainable buildings, there’s a high demand for individuals who possess an architectural engineering degree.

The following guide will reveal what type of job opportunities are on offer, the type of architectural engineering salary to expect, and how to choose a college that matches your needs.

Should I go with an architectural engineering major?

If you want to engage in a career in architecture and design, this degree is an obvious choice. Graduates gain an assortment of specialized and transferable skills, which prepares them for a diverse list of job roles. Plus if you select the right architectural engineering program, you can gain valuable hands-on experience and connections in your chosen field.

What can I do with an architectural engineering degree?

Yes, you can become an architect once you have an architectural engineering degree in your hands. Yet this is only scratching the surface in terms of the jobs with an engineering degree which are available. Graduates can enter a large number of other professions, including design engineers, consultants, and project managers.

Here are some examples in more detail:

Architect

An architect is responsible for planning and devising a wide range of structures. These structures include houses, office buildings, and factories. The work involves consulting with clients and engineers, developing plans, and ensuring the project is on course to meet objectives.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that an architect earns an annual $80,750 per year.

Urban and regional planners

When it comes to creating communities, revitalizing physical facilities, and accommodating the growth in popularity, the responsibility is down to urban and regional planners.

These professionals earn a median salary of $74,350 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Interior designer

This might not seem like the most evident of architectural engineering careers, but the degree allows you to enter the world of interior design. The work involves making indoor spaces safe, functional, and aesthetically pleasing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes interior designers earn an average yearly wage of $56,040.

