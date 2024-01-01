Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biochemical Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biochemical Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biochemical Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemical Engineering programs in America. The list includes 3 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemical Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biochemical Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biochemical Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biochemical Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemical Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemical Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering?

University of Colorado Boulder is the best university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Colorado Boulder earned an average of $64,196 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering?

University of Colorado Boulder is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,091 to attend University of Colorado Boulder.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering?

Christian Brothers University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,166 to attend Christian Brothers University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biochemical Engineering
Average Salary $64,196
Average Debt $21,540
Program Size 166
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 166 students majoring in Biochemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,196.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemical Engineering
Average Salary $59,417
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 28 students majoring in Biochemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,417.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Christian Brothers University
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Christian Brothers University, located in Memphis, TN has 6 students majoring in Biochemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 504 students
Tuition $30,166
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biochemical Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved