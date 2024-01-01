If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biochemical Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biochemical Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemical Engineering programs in America. The list includes 3 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemical Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biochemical Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biochemical Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biochemical Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemical Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemical Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering?

University of Colorado Boulder is the best university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Colorado Boulder earned an average of $64,196 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering?

University of Colorado Boulder is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,091 to attend University of Colorado Boulder.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering?

Christian Brothers University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,166 to attend Christian Brothers University.