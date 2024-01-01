Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Bible

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Bible, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Bible degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in America. The list includes 159 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Bible program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Bible we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Bible.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Bible?

Freed-Hardeman University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Freed-Hardeman University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible?

Carolina Christian College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,025 to attend Carolina Christian College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible?

Azusa Pacific University (APU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,754 to attend Azusa Pacific University (APU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 38
Freed-Hardeman University
4 Year
Henderson, TN
Freed-Hardeman University, located in Henderson, TN has 38 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 374 students
Tuition $21,500
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $30,001
Program Size 32
Lee University
4 Year
Cleveland, TN
Video Rating
Lee University, located in Cleveland, TN has 32 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,021 students
Tuition $15,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Central Baptist College
4 Year
Conway, AR
Central Baptist College, located in Conway, AR has 38 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 146 students
Tuition $14,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $19,902
Program Size 266
Lancaster Bible College
4 Year
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster Bible College, located in Lancaster, PA has 266 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 388 students
Tuition $19,980
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $36,455
Average Debt $37,756
Program Size 87
Luther Rice College & Seminary
4 Year
Lithonia, GA
Luther Rice College & Seminary, located in Lithonia, GA has 87 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $36,455.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $6,336
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt $38,966
Program Size 85
Colorado Christian University
4 Year
Lakewood, CO
Colorado Christian University, located in Lakewood, CO has 85 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 786 students
Tuition $27,986
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $35,276
Average Debt $29,474
Program Size 9
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
4 Year
Marion, IN
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, located in Marion, IN has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $35,276.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $24,728
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Dallas Baptist University
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Dallas Baptist University, located in Dallas, TX has 40 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,256 students
Tuition $24,890
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $34,650
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 111
Crown College
4 Year
Saint Bonifacius, MN
Crown College, located in Saint Bonifacius, MN has 111 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $34,650.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 267 students
Tuition $23,740
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $25,675
Program Size 78
Harding University
4 Year
Searcy, AR
Harding University, located in Searcy, AR has 78 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 1,382 students
Tuition $17,805
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $25,116
Program Size 31
Piedmont International University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Piedmont International University, located in Winston-Salem, NC has 31 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 135 students
Tuition $9,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,003
Program Size 19
William Jessup University
4 Year
Rocklin, CA
William Jessup University, located in Rocklin, CA has 19 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 279 students
Tuition $26,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,659
Average Debt $23,874
Program Size 488
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 488 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,659.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,637
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 128
Kentucky Christian University
4 Year
Grayson, KY
Kentucky Christian University, located in Grayson, KY has 128 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,637.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 123 students
Tuition $17,810
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 22 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Bible Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved