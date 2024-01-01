If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Bible, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Bible degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in America. The list includes 159 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Bible program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Bible we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Bible.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Bible?

Freed-Hardeman University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Freed-Hardeman University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible?

Carolina Christian College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,025 to attend Carolina Christian College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible?

Azusa Pacific University (APU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,754 to attend Azusa Pacific University (APU).