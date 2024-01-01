Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Astrophysics

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Astrophysics, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Astrophysics degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Astrophysics programs in America. The list includes 86 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Astrophysics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Astrophysics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Astrophysics. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Astrophysics program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Astrophysics we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Astrophysics.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Astrophysics in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Astrophysics Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics?

University of Wisconsin-Madison is the best university for majoring in Astrophysics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison earned an average of $44,971 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Astrophysics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 38 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#2 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $44,942
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 31 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $44,942.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#3 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $18,621
Program Size 87
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 87 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
#4 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 36 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#5 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $37,779
Average Debt $24,963
Program Size 59
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 59 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $37,779.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#6 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $14,634
Program Size 66
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 66 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#7 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $14,634
Program Size 66
#8 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 50
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 50 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#9 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 49
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 49 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
#10 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 44 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
#11 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,414
Program Size 41
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 41 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
#12 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 39 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#13 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
#14 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $13,864
Program Size 36
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 36 students majoring in Astrophysics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Astrophysics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $13,864
Program Size 36
