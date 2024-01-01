Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Architecture

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Architecture, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Architecture degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architecture programs in America. The list includes 122 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Architecture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architecture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architecture. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Architecture program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Architecture we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Architecture.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architecture in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architecture Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Architecture?

University of San Francisco is the best university for majoring in Architecture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of San Francisco earned an average of $63,005 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Architecture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
University of San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
University of San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 30 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 3,307 students
Tuition $42,634
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $58,334
Average Debt $54,000
Program Size 69
Boston Architectural College
4 Year
Boston, MA
Boston Architectural College, located in Boston, MA has 69 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $58,334.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 167 students
Tuition $20,666
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $57,860
Average Debt $22,825
Program Size 67
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 67 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $57,860.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $56,716
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Howard University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Video Rating
Howard University , located in Washington, DC has 21 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $56,716.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,145 students
Tuition $23,970
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $56,544
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 278
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 278 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $56,544.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $45,000
Program Size 51
California College of the Arts
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
California College of the Arts, located in San Francisco, CA has 51 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 536 students
Tuition $43,708
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,794
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 158
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
4 Year
Pomona, CA
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, located in Pomona, CA has 158 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,794.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 5,596 students
Tuition $7,016
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,770
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 64
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 64 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,770.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,286
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 68
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Stillwater, OK
Video Rating
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, located in Stillwater, OK has 68 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,286.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 5,751 students
Tuition $7,778
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $55,026
Average Debt $32,368
Program Size 26
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 26 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $55,026.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $54,570
Average Debt $20,172
Program Size 95
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 95 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $54,570.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $54,192
Average Debt $17,826
Program Size 58
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 58 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $54,192.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 175
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, located in Blacksburg, VA has 175 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 175
Virginia Tech (VT)
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Video Rating
Virginia Tech (VT), located in Blacksburg, VA has 175 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition $12,485
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Architecture
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 89
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 89 students majoring in Architecture. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Architecture Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved