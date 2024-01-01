We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architectural Engineering programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 1 programs to put our Architectural Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architectural Engineering in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architectural Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architectural Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architectural Engineering in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architectural Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architectural Engineering degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architectural Engineering Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering in Wisconsin?

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Milwaukee School of Engineering earned an average of $67,420 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering in Wisconsin?

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,540 to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering in Wisconsin?

