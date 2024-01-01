We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioengineering Degree programs in California. We looked at 1 programs to put our Bioengineering Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bioengineering Degree in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bioengineering Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioengineering Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioengineering Degree in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bioengineering Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioengineering Degree degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioengineering Degree Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree in California?

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the best university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree in California?

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,530 to attend University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree in California?

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,530 to attend University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego).