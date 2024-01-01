Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology

Combining mathematics and biology, a Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology degree is going to open a range of career options. By using mathematical computations and applying them to biology research, a degree in Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology is focused on a variety of disciplines such as genomics, structural biology, molecular modeling, genetics, microbiology, and physics, to name just a few areas of study. It can be a hugely complex field, and it can also be incredibly rewarding and life-changing. If you’re thinking about taking a Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology major or registering for a degree, then here’s what you need to know.

What can I do with a Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology degree?

The Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology career options that are available are incredibly diverse, and job growth is expected to continue to rise. Your career options will vary depending on if you're focused on the mathematics side of things, the biology side, or the computer science options. For those focused on math, you could get Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology careers in:

Computer programming

Systems analysis

Economy advisor

Nuclear engineering

Statistics

Teaching

If you were focused more on biology, then your career options include:

Biochemist

Food scientist

Geoscientist

Molecular biologist

Pharmacist

Biomedical engineering

For those that focused more specifically on computer science, then career options could be related to:

Artificial intelligence

Software design

Web development

Computer system administration

With such a wide range of career options that will all depend on the subject areas that you focus on, there are a lot of decisions to make about your Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology careers and aspirations.

What to expect from a Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology salary?

This will depend largely on their career path that you choose. A nuclear engineer in the US, for example, can earn between $76,060 a year up to $397,892. That's why it's so important to think more about your career goals when you're looking at taking a Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology degree.

