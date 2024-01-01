Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bioinformatics in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioinformatics programs in Texas. We looked at 3 programs to put our Bioinformatics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bioinformatics in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bioinformatics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioinformatics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioinformatics in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bioinformatics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioinformatics degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioinformatics Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics in Texas?

Baylor University is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Baylor University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics in Texas?

Our Lady of the Lake University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $26,148 to attend Our Lady of the Lake University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics in Texas?

Baylor University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,198 to attend Baylor University.

#1 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 18 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#2 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Saint Edward's University
4 Year
Austin, TX
Saint Edward's University, located in Austin, TX has 7 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,124 students
Tuition $38,720
#3 Best College for Bioinformatics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
University of St Thomas
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of St Thomas, located in Houston, TX has 5 students majoring in Bioinformatics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 956 students
Tuition $30,310
