We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioinformatics programs in California. We looked at 6 programs to put our Bioinformatics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bioinformatics in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bioinformatics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioinformatics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioinformatics in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bioinformatics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioinformatics degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioinformatics Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics in California?

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) earned an average of $71,015 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics in California?

California State University-San Bernardino is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,577 to attend California State University-San Bernardino.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics in California?

Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,649 to attend Harvey Mudd College.