2024 Best Colleges for Botany in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Botany programs in California. We looked at 5 programs to put our Botany rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Botany in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Botany is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Botany: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Botany in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Botany undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Botany degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Botany Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Botany in California?

University of California-Davis (UCD) is the best university for majoring in Botany based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of California-Davis (UCD) earned an average of $37,208 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany in California?

California State Polytechnic University-Pomona is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,016 to attend California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany in California?

University of California-Davis (UCD) is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,951 to attend University of California-Davis (UCD).

#1 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 27 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#2 Best College for Botany
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $26,052
Program Size 58
Humboldt State University
4 Year
Arcata, CA
Humboldt State University, located in Arcata, CA has 58 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,017 students
Tuition $7,195
#3 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 37 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#4 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 37 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Botany
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
University of California-Riverside (UCR)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Riverside (UCR), located in Riverside, CA has 23 students majoring in Botany. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,454 students
Tuition $13,527
