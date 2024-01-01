We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Botany programs in North Carolina. We looked at 1 programs to put our Botany rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Botany in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Botany is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Botany: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Botany in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Botany undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Botany degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Botany Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Botany in North Carolina?

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is the best university for majoring in Botany based on earnings data. On average, graduates from North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) earned an average of $29,685 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany in North Carolina?

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,581 to attend North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany in North Carolina?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,591 to attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).