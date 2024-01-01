Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in California. We looked at 85 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in California?

UC Berkeley is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from UC Berkeley earned an average of $81,456 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in California?

California State University-Monterey Bay is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,119 to attend California State University-Monterey Bay.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $81,456
Average Debt $14,695
Program Size 733
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 733 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $81,456.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $81,456
Average Debt $14,695
Program Size 733
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 733 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $81,456.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $30,921
Program Size 233
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Golden Gate University-San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 233 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 894 students
Tuition $14,640
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $20,691
Program Size 19
Northcentral University
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Northcentral University, located in San Diego, CA has 19 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,638 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $67,101
Average Debt $16,567
Program Size 1,253
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 1,253 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $67,101.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $64,949
Average Debt $17,185
Program Size 2,016
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 2,016 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $64,949.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $40,507
Program Size 19
Santa Barbara Business College-Ventura
4 Year
Ventura, CA
Santa Barbara Business College-Ventura, located in Ventura, CA has 19 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 48 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $62,317
Average Debt $23,107
Program Size 394
University of San Francisco
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
University of San Francisco, located in San Francisco, CA has 394 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $62,317.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 3,307 students
Tuition $42,634
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $23,215
Program Size 107
Notre Dame de Namur University
4 Year
Belmont, CA
Notre Dame de Namur University, located in Belmont, CA has 107 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 422 students
Tuition $32,608
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,770
Average Debt $26,732
Program Size 391
Pepperdine University (PU)
4 Year
Malibu, CA
Pepperdine University (PU), located in Malibu, CA has 391 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,770.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 2,664 students
Tuition $48,342
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 110
Dominican University of California
4 Year
San Rafael, CA
Dominican University of California, located in San Rafael, CA has 110 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 510 students
Tuition $42,550
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $20,296
Program Size 86
California State University Maritime Academy
4 Year
Vallejo, CA
California State University Maritime Academy, located in Vallejo, CA has 86 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 251 students
Tuition $6,558
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,302
Average Debt $30,948
Program Size 653
Brandman University
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Brandman University, located in Irvine, CA has 653 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,302.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 2,310 students
Tuition $12,240
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,167
Average Debt $19,846
Program Size 747
Chapman University (CU)
4 Year
Orange, CA
Chapman University (CU), located in Orange, CA has 747 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,167.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $47,260
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,320
Average Debt $17,711
Program Size 842
Sonoma State University
4 Year
Rohnert Park, CA
Sonoma State University, located in Rohnert Park, CA has 842 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,320.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,461 students
Tuition $7,330
