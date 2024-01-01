We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Connecticut. We looked at 17 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Connecticut?

Charter Oak State College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Charter Oak State College earned an average of $61,516 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Connecticut?

Fairfield University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,875 to attend Fairfield University.