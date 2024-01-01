Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Connecticut

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Connecticut. We looked at 17 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Connecticut?

Charter Oak State College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Charter Oak State College earned an average of $61,516 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Connecticut?

Fairfield University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,875 to attend Fairfield University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $21,972
Program Size 129
Charter Oak State College
4 Year
New Britain, CT
Charter Oak State College, located in New Britain, CT has 129 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 451 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,151
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 109
Fairfield University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield University, located in Fairfield, CT has 109 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,151.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,359 students
Tuition $44,875
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,975
Average Debt $30,279
Program Size 759
Post University
4 Year
Waterbury, CT
Post University, located in Waterbury, CT has 759 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,975.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $16,510
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $19,808
Program Size 171
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 171 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $34,565
Program Size 242
Albertus Magnus College
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Albertus Magnus College, located in New Haven, CT has 242 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 480 students
Tuition $29,650
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
University of Hartford
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Hartford, located in West Hartford, CT has 54 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,624 students
Tuition $36,460
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,416
Average Debt $21,984
Program Size 311
Quinnipiac University (QU)
4 Year
Hamden, CT
Quinnipiac University (QU), located in Hamden, CT has 311 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,416.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,771 students
Tuition $42,270
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,519
Average Debt $21,709
Program Size 234
Central Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Britain, CT
Central Connecticut State University, located in New Britain, CT has 234 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,519.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,575 students
Tuition $9,300
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,691
Average Debt $22,720
Program Size 411
Southern Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Southern Connecticut State University, located in New Haven, CT has 411 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,691.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $9,600
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,922
Average Debt $24,284
Program Size 243
Sacred Heart University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, CT has 243 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,922.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,323 students
Tuition $37,170
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $22,581
Program Size 110
University of New Haven
4 Year
West Haven, CT
University of New Haven, located in West Haven, CT has 110 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,943 students
Tuition $35,650
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $30,988
Average Debt $21,129
Program Size 53
Mitchell College
4 Year
New London, CT
Mitchell College, located in New London, CT has 53 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $30,988.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 118 students
Tuition $31,000
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 189
Western Connecticut State University
4 Year
Danbury, CT
Western Connecticut State University, located in Danbury, CT has 189 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,226 students
Tuition $9,516
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 65
United States Coast Guard Academy
4 Year
New London, CT
United States Coast Guard Academy, located in New London, CT has 65 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 199 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Goodwin College
4 Year
East Hartford, CT
Goodwin College, located in East Hartford, CT has 34 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 140 students
Tuition N/A
