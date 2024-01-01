Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Georgia. We looked at 50 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Georgia?

Emory University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Emory University earned an average of $77,283 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Georgia?

Middle Georgia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,890 to attend Middle Georgia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $77,283
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 720
Emory University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Emory University , located in Atlanta, GA has 720 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $77,283.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,209 students
Tuition $46,314
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,714
Average Debt $21,912
Program Size 718
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, located in Atlanta, GA has 718 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,714.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 6,559 students
Tuition $12,204
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 59
Herzing University-Atlanta
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Herzing University-Atlanta, located in Atlanta, GA has 59 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 137 students
Tuition $13,670
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,722
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 170
Morehouse College
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Video Rating
Morehouse College, located in Atlanta, GA has 170 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,722.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 286 students
Tuition $26,742
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 174
University of Phoenix-Georgia
4 Year
Sandy Springs, GA
University of Phoenix-Georgia, located in Sandy Springs, GA has 174 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 347 students
Tuition $9,926
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $31,102
Program Size 145
Shorter University
4 Year
Rome, GA
Shorter University, located in Rome, GA has 145 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 331 students
Tuition $20,846
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $31,102
Program Size 100
Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs
4 Year
Marietta, GA
Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs, located in Marietta, GA has 100 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 137 students
Tuition $9,440
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,210
Average Debt $23,232
Program Size 635
Georgia Southern University (GSU)
4 Year
Statesboro, GA
Video Rating
Georgia Southern University (GSU), located in Statesboro, GA has 635 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,210.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,105 students
Tuition $6,273
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,162
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 224
Georgia College & State University
4 Year
Milledgeville, GA
Georgia College & State University, located in Milledgeville, GA has 224 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,162.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,544 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 113
Reinhardt University
4 Year
Waleska, GA
Reinhardt University, located in Waleska, GA has 113 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 320 students
Tuition $20,266
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,113
Average Debt $18,451
Program Size 456
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 456 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,113.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 307
DeVry University-Georgia
4 Year
Decatur, GA
DeVry University-Georgia, located in Decatur, GA has 307 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 487 students
Tuition $19,568
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,175
Average Debt $25,709
Program Size 75
Augusta University
4 Year
Augusta, GA
Augusta University, located in Augusta, GA has 75 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,175.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,744 students
Tuition $8,282
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,094
Average Debt $24,880
Program Size 473
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Video Rating
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 473 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,094.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $28,475
Program Size 81
Oglethorpe University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Oglethorpe University, located in Atlanta, GA has 81 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 186 students
Tuition $33,800
